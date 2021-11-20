Sign up for our daily briefing

date 2021-11-20

Three female senators criticize "sexist" NYT coverage of Sinema's fashion

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (R), D-AZ departs from the Capitol in Washington, DC, on October 28, 2021. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Three women in the Senate on Friday published a letter to the editor in the New York Times criticizing the paper for four pieces related to Senator Kyrsten Sinema's dress.

Driving the news: "We cannot imagine The Times printing similar pieces on the fashion choices of any of our male colleagues," Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) wrote in the letter.

  • "Senator Sinema is a serious, hardworking member of the Senate who contributes a great deal to the policy deliberations before us," they wrote.
  • The senators pointed to four stories — three opinion section pieces and one style section piece — that they say "focus on how she dresses, rather than what she says," calling the articles "demeaning, sexist and inappropriate."

What they're saying: "The aim of our Opinion coverage is to invite intelligent discussion from informed people with a diversity of opinions and ideas. We believe in open debate and always welcome reactions such as the Senators' letter to the editor," a New York Times spokesperson said.

Sinema wrote in a tweet on Friday in reference to the letter: "Work Hard. Be Yourself."

  • Sinema also told Politico earlier this month, "I wear what I want because I like it. It’s not a news story, and it’s no one’s business."

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Nov 19, 2021 - Economy & Business

The Information launches new long-form features section

The Information’s founder and editor-in-chief Jessica Lessin. Photo: Bobby Longoria/Getty Images for SXSW

The Information is launching a new section called "The Information Weekend," that will offer long-form coverage of lifestyle and trend reporting.

Why it matters: It's a departure from The Information's mostly business-focused breaking news content.

Andrew SolenderSarah Mucha
Nov 19, 2021 - Politics & Policy

House passes Biden's social spending bill

Nancy Pelosi: Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Democrats on Friday succeeded in their months-long quest to pass a behemoth social spending bill, but the legislation still needs to be hammered out by the Senate before it can become law.

Why it matters: The $1.75 trillion bill would tackle a host of Democratic priorities on health care, education and climate change and is a centerpiece of President Biden’s economic agenda.

Shawna Chen
Updated 2 hours ago - Sports

WTA asks U.S. ambassador to China for 'urgent' help in finding missing tennis star

China's Peng Shuai in a women's doubles semi-final match at the Kunming Open tennis tournament on April 27, 2019. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

China's ambassador to the United States should assist in "bringing about a satisfactory result" in regards to the missing tennis player Peng Shuai, Women's Tennis Association CEO Steve Simon wrote in a letter dated Friday.

Why it matters: Peng has not been seen in public since she accused China's former vice premier of sexual assault earlier this month. Tennis authorities have called for a full investigation into the allegations by the two-time Grand Slam doubles champion.

