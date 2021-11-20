Three women in the Senate on Friday published a letter to the editor in the New York Times criticizing the paper for four pieces related to Senator Kyrsten Sinema's dress.

Driving the news: "We cannot imagine The Times printing similar pieces on the fashion choices of any of our male colleagues," Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) wrote in the letter.

"Senator Sinema is a serious, hardworking member of the Senate who contributes a great deal to the policy deliberations before us," they wrote.

The senators pointed to four stories — three opinion section pieces and one style section piece — that they say "focus on how she dresses, rather than what she says," calling the articles "demeaning, sexist and inappropriate."

What they're saying: "The aim of our Opinion coverage is to invite intelligent discussion from informed people with a diversity of opinions and ideas. We believe in open debate and always welcome reactions such as the Senators' letter to the editor," a New York Times spokesperson said.

Sinema wrote in a tweet on Friday in reference to the letter: "Work Hard. Be Yourself."