Judge allows New York Times to temporarily keep Project Veritas memos

A New York state appeals court on Tuesday temporarily lifted a court order requiring the New York Times to give up or destroy copies of legal memos written by a lawyer for the conservative group Project Veritas.

Why it matters: The case gained attention among First Amendment and press freedom advocates after a trial judge sided with Project Veritas last week and ordered the publication to return physical copies of the memos and destroy its electronic copies.

"This ruling should raise alarms not just for advocates of press freedoms but for anyone concerned about the dangers of government overreach into what the public can and cannot know," A.G. Sulzberger, publisher of the Times, said in a statement last week after the order was announced.

Despite Tuesday's order, the Times is still temporarily barred from publishing the memos, which Project Veritas argues are protected by attorney-client privilege.

What they're saying: "We are pleased that parts of an unconstitutional order have been stayed," a Times spokesperson said.