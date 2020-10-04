New York City mayor plans to shut down areas hardest hit by COVID-19

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Sunday a plan to close non-essential businesses and schools in nine zip codes in Brooklyn and Queens, NBC New York reports.

Why it matters: It will mark the first time the city has backpedaled on re-opening since the spring, when New York was the epicenter of the virus. The nine neighborhoods listed by de Blasio had a testing positivity rate of more than 3 percent over the week, per the New York Times, amid an uptick in cases in the city and state.