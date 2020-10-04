1 hour ago - Health

New York City mayor plans to shut down areas hardest hit by COVID-19

New York City mayor Bill De Blasio. Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Sunday a plan to close non-essential businesses and schools in nine zip codes in Brooklyn and Queens, NBC New York reports.

Why it matters: It will mark the first time the city has backpedaled on re-opening since the spring, when New York was the epicenter of the virus. The nine neighborhoods listed by de Blasio had a testing positivity rate of more than 3 percent over the week, per the New York Times, amid an uptick in cases in the city and state.

  • Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted that localities in the state "have not done an effective job of enforcement," and suggested the state would begin conducting "aggressive enforcement."
  • Cuomo must approve de Blasio's plan before it can go into effect.

Updated 17 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign pledged Saturday to release his COVID-19 test results from now on, per the Washington Post.

The big picture: Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement that the former vice president is "being tested regularly." Biden told reporters he hadn't been tested for the virus Saturday, but he was tested Friday and would be again Sunday morning. His campaign had not disclosed Biden's test results before President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Rebecca Falconer
Oct 2, 2020 - World

Australia and New Zealand to open "safe travel zone"

Australian Prime Minster Scott Morrison and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Sydney, Australia, in February. Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images

The prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand have agreed to "safe travel zone" plan that will be gradually rolled out, Australian Deputy PM Michael McCormack announced Friday.

Details: McCormack said the travel "bubble" will initially see Kiwis who aren't in a COVID-19 hot spot permitted to fly to New South Wales and the Northern Territory from Oct. 16 without mandatory quarantine. But NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has made clear that Kiwis will have to go into quarantine upon their return.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)
Orion Rummler
Updated 21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Chris Christie checks himself into a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

Chris Christie in the White House briefing room on Sept. 27, 2020. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) tweeted Saturday that he has checked himself into a hospital as a "precautionary measure" after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The big picture: Christie attended an indoor briefing by President Trump in the White House on Sept. 27, and helped the president prepare for Tuesday's debate. He also attended Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Rose Garden formal nomination on Sept. 29, which saw multiple politicians close to the White House test positive for COVID-19.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)