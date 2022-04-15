The New York Public Library (NYPL) announced this week that it will make some commonly banned books available for free in response to increasing attempts to ban books across the nation.

Why it matters: The American Library Association tracked over 729 attempted bans of 1,597 books in 2021. Many of these bans target topics related to race, LGBTQ issues and history.

Details: The project, a partnership with the publishers Hachette Book Group, Macmillan Publishers and Scholastic, will offer four books through the Books for All Collection.

Typically, books at the NYPL are available only to New Yorkers who have a library card, but anyone can access the books via the NYPL's e-reader app, which will offer unlimited downloads with or without a library card through May.

These four books are:

"Speak" by Laurie Halse Anderson

"King and the Dragonflies" by Kacen Callender

"Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You" by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi

"The Catcher in the Rye" by J.D. Salinger

What they're saying: "The recent instances of both attempted and successful book banning—primarily on titles that explore race, LGBTQ+ issues, religion, and history—are extremely disturbing and amount to an all-out attack on the very foundation of our democracy," NYPL President Tony Marx said in a statement.