New York delays booster-shot mandate for health care workers

Shawna Chen

Photo: Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images

To help mitigate staffing shortages and give workers more time to get boosted, the New York State Department of Health said Friday it will no longer enforce the booster requirement that was set to go into effect on Feb. 21.

Why it matters: Roughly 61% of New York's health care staff have gotten the booster, according to data from the health department, and the original vaccine mandate for health workers remains in place.

Details: The state's health department said it will start bringing boosters directly to health care settings to ensure workers get the shot.

What they're saying: "While we are making progress with 75% of staff received or are willing to receive their booster, the reality is that not enough healthcare workers will be boosted by next week's requirement in order to avoid substantial staffing issues in our already overstressed healthcare system," State Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett said in a statement.

  • "That is why we are announcing additional efforts to work closely with healthcare facilities and ensure that our healthcare workforce is up to date on their doses," she added.

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
Updated 19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

National Archives recovers classified documents from Trump

Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

The National Archives on Friday confirmed that it found classified information in the boxes of documents that former President Trump took to Mar-a-Lago.

Driving the news: The agency told Congress in a letter that it found documents marked as "classified national security information" in the 15 boxes recovered from Trump's home.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

  1. Health: America's rapid — yet unequal — pandemic off-ramp — COVID cases plummet all across the U.S. — Health workers weigh their options.
  2. Vaccines: CDC study: COVID vaccination during pregnancy protects infants.
  3. Politics: CDC lowers pandemic travel warning for cruise ships — Biden administration requests $30 billion for COVID response.
  4. States: California first state in U.S. to outline COVID endemic phase plan — Virginia Governor signs bill ending school mask mandates.
  5. World: Canadian police arrest over 100 people in trucker protests — U.S. to spend $250 million in vaccine support to African countries — BTS to perform in South Korea amid COVID surge.
  6. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva. Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

📃 How the system failed Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva

🥇 Eileen Gu wins gold in freeski halfpipe for 3rd Beijing Olympics medal

🇳🇴 Sports betting is Norway's secret weapon in the Winter Olympics

🥽 Giving the VR Olympics another chance

📸 In photos: Beijing Winter Olympics Day 14 highlights

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow