DA: Cuomo won't face charges for allegations of unwanted kissing

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) won't face criminal charges for two separate allegations of unwanted kissing, a county district attorney said Tuesday.

Driving the news: Though Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah's office found evidence to back up the accusations, Rocah will not pursue charges due to New York law's statutory requirements.

What they're saying: "[A]lthough the allegations and witnesses were credible, and the conduct concerning, we cannot pursue criminal charges," Rocah said in a statement.