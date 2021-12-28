Sign up for our daily briefing

DA: Cuomo won't face charges for allegations of unwanted kissing

Shawna Chen

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press briefing. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) won't face criminal charges for two separate allegations of unwanted kissing, a county district attorney said Tuesday.

Driving the news: Though Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah's office found evidence to back up the accusations, Rocah will not pursue charges due to New York law's statutory requirements.

What they're saying: "[A]lthough the allegations and witnesses were credible, and the conduct concerning, we cannot pursue criminal charges," Rocah said in a statement.

  • "This conclusion is unrelated to any possible civil liability which is beyond the scope of a District Attorney’s jurisdiction, which focuses solely on criminal laws," she added.
  • "We continue to recognize the bravery of the women and witnesses who have cooperated with law enforcement and we remain committed to supporting them and all survivors."

Go deeper

Bob Herman
28 mins ago - Health

Botox sales erupt with younger patients

Expand chart
Data: AbbVie/Allergan documents; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Botox sales have never been higher.

The big picture: The pandemic drastically reduced the number of people getting cosmetic skin treatments. But the rollout of the COVID vaccines and a larger, younger crowd willing to try Botox injections have led to swelling demand in dermatology offices and medical spas.

Go deeper
Bob Herman
1 hour ago - Health

CDC slashes estimate of Omicron case prevalence

Most current COVID-19 infections are from the Omicron variant, despite the data update. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 represented a much smaller proportion of cases during the week that ended Dec. 18 than previously estimated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

The big picture: Even though the Delta variant appeared to be the primary strain for most of December, Omicron still represents a majority of cases right now — 58.6% according to the CDC's latest estimates.

Go deeper
Yacob ReyesErin Doherty
Updated 3 hours ago - Health

Over 85 cruise ships under CDC investigation following COVID outbreaks

The Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship. Photo: Gerard Bottino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday said it is actively investigating or observing 86 cruise ships following COVID-19 outbreaks on board.

Why it matters: The Omicron variant has driven up infections across the U.S., upending vacation plans and disrupting travel. The new strain is the latest sign of the pandemic's hold on the cruise line industry.

Go deeper

