New York becomes 1st U.S. state to ban cat declawing

New York became on Monday the first state in the U.S. to ban cat declawing, a procedure that animal welfare groups say is unnecessary, cruel and often painful.

Details: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said in a statement after signing the bill into law, "Declawing is a cruel and painful procedure that can create physical and behavioral problems for helpless animals." He said banning "this archaic practice" would ensure that animals "are no longer subjected to these inhumane and unnecessary procedures."