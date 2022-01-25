New York Supreme Court grants stay for indoor mask mandate

A New York appellate judge granted a stay on the state's indoor mask mandate Tuesday evening, leaving the rule in place as the issue is litigated.

Driving the news: The decision comes a day after a state Supreme Court judge struck down the rule. An appellate court will hear an appeal Friday.

The big picture: Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced the indoor mask mandate back in December.

"My responsibility as Governor is to protect New Yorkers throughout this public health crisis, and these measures help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives," Hochul said in a statement Monday.

"We strongly disagree with this ruling, and we are pursuing every option to reverse this immediately."

What they're saying: “Nearly three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, we know that wearing a mask saves lives," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement Tuesday evening after the stay order was granted.