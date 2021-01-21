Sign up for our daily briefing

New York City postpones vaccine appointments following shipment delays

Photo: KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

First dose appointments in 15 New York City sites have been postponed after a shipment of Moderna vaccines was delayed, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday.

The big picture: New York City was already feeling the pressure of vaccine shortages. de Blasio said that the city was on track to run out of vaccine doses as soon as Thursday.

  • New York City vaccinated over 220,000 people last week and de Blasio said the city could inoculate 300,000 this week if it had the supply.
  • Appointments from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24 have been delayed for people getting their first doses.
  • The city was supposed to receive 103,400 Moderna vaccine doses on Tuesday.

What they're saying: "We already were feeling the stress of a shortage of vaccine. Now the situation has been made even worse," de Blasio said in a press conference, per ABC News.

The state of play: Appointments for second doses between Jan. 21 and Jan. 24 will continue as normal.

  • Those whose appointments were canceled are expected to receive the vaccine next week.

Worth noting: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo "is warning vaccine sites across New York not to schedule appointments more than a week out," a local NBC affiliate writes.

  • Cuomo said the state's first dose reserve has decreased to a two-to-three day supply.

Orion RummlerHans Nichols
13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden plans to keep Christopher Wray as FBI director

FBI Director Christopher Wray at a virtual DOJ news briefing on Oct. 28. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/pool/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden plans to keep Christopher Wray as director of the FBI, CNN first reported and an administration official confirmed to Axios.

The big picture: Wray, who was nominated by former President Trump in 2017 after he fired former FBI Director James Comey, came under heavy criticism from Trump and his allies over the past year.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
1 hour ago - World

Netanyahu and Israel reluctantly adjust to a post-Trump Washington

Netanyahu (R) and Biden in 2010. Photo: Avi Ohayon/GPO via Getty

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his close aides are very nervous about the transition to a new U.S. administration after a four-year honeymoon with Donald Trump. One Israeli official told me it felt like going through detox.

What he's saying: Netanyahu congratulated Biden minutes after he was sworn in, saying in a statement that he looked forward to working together to "continue expanding peace between Israel and the Arab world and to confront common challenges, chief among them the threat posed by Iran."

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. State of play: New coronavirus cases down, but more bad news ahead.
  2. Politics: Biden set to immediately ramp up federal pandemic response with 10 executive actions — Scoop: Joe Biden's COVID-19 bubble.
  3. World: Biden will order U.S. to rejoin World Health OrganizationBiden to bring U.S. into global COVAX initiative for equitable vaccine access.
  4. Vaccine: Amazon offers to help Biden administration with COVID vaccine efforts.
