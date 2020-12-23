Get the latest market trends in your inbox

New York City will enforce quarantine for U.K. travelers with visits from sheriff's deputies

Mayor Bill de Blasio. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

All U.K. travelers going to New York City will now be required to quarantine or face a daily $1,000 fine, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Although all people are required to quarantine when traveling into the city, U.K travelers specifically will receive visits from sheriff’s deputies to ensure they are following the two-week quarantine order.

The big picture: The move is a response to the reported new coronavirus variant rapidly spreading in the U.K.

  • Of note: U.S. officials said the chances the mutation will make vaccines less effective are "extremely low."

Details: All incoming travelers, regardless of where they're coming from, will be obligated to submit contact information forms to receive orders from the state department of health directing them to quarantine.

What he's saying: "We cannot take chances with anyone who travels, particularly people coming in from the U.K.," de Blasio said.

  • "This U.K. variant news is a real issue. I want to make sure we understand it," he continued.
  • "There’s been confusion in some of the stories I’ve read because it’s complicated. Boris Johnson shut down the U.K. one week after he said he would never shut it down for Christmas. The reason he shut it down, he said, and did a total 180-degree shift, was because they found a variant of the virus."

Sam Baker
9 hours ago - Health

Axios-Ipsos poll: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously

Data: Axios/Ipsos survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

People who have survived a coronavirus infection say the experience made them take the pandemic more seriously, according to an Axios/Ipsos survey— the first to focus exclusively on people who have contracted the virus.

The big picture: A vocal group of White House officials, state officials and conservative pundits have argued for months that the virus simply is not that big a deal for the people who don’t die or become seriously ill. But that’s not how those patients themselves see it.

Axios
Updated 18 hours ago - Health

Trump asks Congress to increase stimulus payments

A screenshot of President Trump making the announcement. Photo: President Trump/Twitter

President Trump indicated in a video Tuesday evening that he won't sign the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill and $1.4 trillion government funding measure passed by Congress if it's not amended to increase stimulus payments.

Why it matters: The surprise announcement could delay desperately needed aid for millions of Americans if Trump decides not to sign the package as it stands. It also risks a government shutdown on Dec. 28.

Axios
7 hours ago - Health

U.S. buys another 100 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

Pfizer vaccine. Photo: JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration has reached an agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech to purchase 100 million additional doses of their coronavirus vaccine, which will be fully delivered no later July 31, 2021, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: The deal will allow millions more Americans to be vaccinated at zero cost by next fall. Under the terms of the agreement, 70 million of the 100 million doses purchased will be delivered by June 30, 2021.

