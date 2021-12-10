Alex Doñé is stepping down as chief investment officer for New York City, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Doñé oversees investments for pension systems that hold more than $250 billion, and cover around 700,000 current and former NYC employees and retirees.

Behind the scenes: Doñé was asked to remain in his position by Brad Lander, the city's incoming comptroller, but declined the request. He will leave at the end of the year.

Doñé will be succeeded on an interim basis by deputy CIO Michael Haddad, with a nationwide search for a permanent replacement to be launched shortly.

Staffers in the Comptroller Office's asset management unit were informed of the changes in a meeting on Tuesday.

Lander, a progressive Democrat, tells Axios: "The results over the past four years, during Alex's leadership, have been very strong... he's been a very good fiduciary and shown real leadership on fossil fuel divestment and corporate governance... I wish him well, and have full confidence in Mike Haddad."