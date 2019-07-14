A massive power outage struck New York City Saturday, leaving tens of thousands without power, disrupting the subway service, forcing roads to close, along with several Broadway theaters, and causing many Times Square billboards to go dark.

Details: Con Edison said it's working to restore power to 42,000 customers primarily in the Westside of Manhattan. New York City mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted that disruption "is significant" following the outages "due to a manhole fire" earlier in the evening. NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson tweeted parts of Hell’s Kitchen, UWS, and Midtown were affected.