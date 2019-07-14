A massive power outage struck New York City Saturday, leaving tens of thousands without power, disrupting the subway service, forcing roads to close, along with several Broadway theaters, and causing many Times Square billboards to go dark.
Details: Con Edison said it's working to restore power to 42,000 customers primarily in the Westside of Manhattan. New York City mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted that disruption "is significant" following the outages "due to a manhole fire" earlier in the evening. NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson tweeted parts of Hell’s Kitchen, UWS, and Midtown were affected.
Subway service remains significantly disrupted across the system, although there is limited service on the 1/2/3 and 4/5/6 lines. Local bus routes are your best bet for travel within Manhattan."
— NYCT Subway statement
The big picture: NYC Emergency Management tweeted that the outages had forced all lanes of West 42nd Street to West 71st Street between the Hudson River to 5th Avenue in Manhattan were closed in both directions.
The blackouts come on the anniversary of 1977 citywide outages that led to rioting and looting, NBC News notes.
