New York game state

Photo: Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images

New York City's game development scene is steadily growing, especially in the indie sector.

Driving the news: According to a new study from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, New York "serves as an incubator" for the growth of creative game communities.

  • The games sector in New York accounts for 7,600 jobs, $762 million in total wages and $2 billion in economic output.
  • The industry has "roughly tripled in size" since 2008 and is home to more than 160 developers, as well as educational institutions like the NYU Game Center.
  • The results of the study "underscore our objectives to support current and future game developers and develop initiatives that propel NYC on its way to becoming a global game development center."

Yes, but: According to the study, half of the developers in New York are indies.

  • Independent developers tend to gravitate to Brooklyn, the study says, as it's cheaper for studio spaces; cost is a major issue when it comes to a developer setting up shop for indie to mid-size studios.

The big picture: In terms of U.S. placement, the games industry has a stronger AAA presence on the West Coast.

  • Cities like Los Angeles, Seattle and San Francisco are hubs for developers such as Riot Games, Naughty Dog, Activision Blizzard, Microsoft, Ubisoft, Valve, Sucker Punch and more.

What’s next: The study makes a number of suggestions for expanding the New York gaming scene: instituting state tax credit programs; promoting gaming events; and supporting the city's independent gaming communities through efforts such as marketing campaigns.

  • “A production-based tax credit incentivizing local talent hiring and game development within the city would not only attract larger studios to New York City, but also enable existing studios to stay in the city,” the study says.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
33 mins ago - Technology

Ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes testifies in her own defense

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images.

Elizabeth Holmes today continued testifying in her criminal fraud trial, after unexpectedly taking the stand in her own defense on Friday.

The latest: The former Theranos CEO sought to undermine prosecutor claims that she lied to prospective investors about the blood testing company's work with drug makers.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's Fed pick puts progressives on notice

Powell and Biden. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Biden's nomination of Jerome Powell for a second term as chairman of the Federal Reserve shows Biden's willingness to stare down progressives to get his cherished Build Back Better legislation through the Senate and into law.

Why it matters: Inflation is threatening Biden’s $2 trillion social spending and climate package, and Biden wants to save his political capital with moderates for that fight.

Axios
2 hours ago - Axios on HBO

"Axios on HBO": Swan challenges Tlaib on emptying federal prisons

On "Axios on HBO," Jonathan Swan challenged Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) on the sweep of a plan for closing federal prisons that she has endorsed, and is supported by some criminal-justice activists.

  • "[E]veryone's like, 'Oh my God, we're going to just release everybody.' That's not — ," Tlaib said.
  • Swan interjected that the BREATHE Act "actually says: Release everyone" from federal prisons over 10 years.
