Eric Adams urges NYC CEOs to get workers back in offices

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is urging leaders of major companies to lift COVID-19 restrictions and allow employees to return to offices in the city.

Why it matters: It's part of Adams' effort to jumpstart the city's economy as Omicron cases slow.

What he's saying: "Now is the time for us to get back," Adams said at a press conference Wednesday. "I’m hoping within the next few weeks, the CEOs map out a real plan of 'this is when you need to come back.'"

"We can’t send mixed messages," Adams added, citing delays in return dates among companies in the city. "We can’t keep kicking the can down the road."

Yes, but: There's a disconnect between leadership and rank-and-file workers., Axios' Erica Pandey writes. Executives are three times as likely as employees to want to return to work, a recent Future Forum survey found.

Reality check: 61% of teleworkers are choosing not to go into their workplace, according to a Pew Research study published Wednesday.