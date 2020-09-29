New York City's coronavirus positivity rate has ticked up to 3.25%, its highest since June, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The jump — from 1.93% on Monday — came on the first day that public elementary classrooms reopened in the city after months of closures, but guidelines state that all public schools will have to shut if the citywide seven-day positivity rate stays above 3%.

It also comes as New York will attempt to reintroduce indoor dining in a limited capacity this week.

"That is cause for real concern," de Blasio said.

The big picture: A number of the spikes happened in Orthodox Jewish communities in South Brooklyn and Queens, per the New York Times.