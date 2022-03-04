New York City to transform Brooklyn port into offshore wind hub

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday announced plans to transform a warehousing and manufacturing port into an offshore wind farm hub.

Why it matters: The facility, to be built at the city-owned South Brooklyn Marine Terminal, will be "one of the largest offshore wind port facilities in the nation," per a statement from the mayor's office.

The wind farm will help New York City reach its climate goals of 100 percent clean electricity by 2040.

What they're saying: "This site will be the launch of a whole new industry for New York City that will support 13,000 local jobs over time, generate $1.3 billion in average annual investment citywide, and significantly reduce our carbon footprint so that we can meet our climate goals of 100 percent clean electricity by 2040," Adams said in a statement.

"This is a transformative moment for New York City and our clean energy future — a future of sustainable power, good-paying jobs, and climate justice," he added.

The big picture: The New York City Economic Development Corporation is partnering with wind-developer Equinor for the project, which will see the port upgraded and the terminal built out as an operations and maintenance base.

"The port will serve as a hub to support the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind offshore wind farms," which will be located in the Atlantic Ocean, near Long Island, the city's statement notes.

By the numbers: Both New York State and NYC have goals to obtain 70% of their electricity from renewables by 2030.

The city expects these initiatives to remove more than 34 million tons of CO2 from the environment — the equivalent of removing nearly 500,000 cars from roadways over a 15-year period.

It has committed $191 million to offshore wind projects, according to the statement.

Go deeper: Offshore wind companies bid record amounts to develop U.S. waters