Energy & Environment

New York City to transform Brooklyn port into offshore wind hub

Rebecca Falconer
Eric Adams, mayor of New York, speaks during an interview on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
Mayor Eric Adams in New York City. Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday announced plans to transform a warehousing and manufacturing port into an offshore wind farm hub.

Why it matters: The facility, to be built at the city-owned South Brooklyn Marine Terminal, will be "one of the largest offshore wind port facilities in the nation," per a statement from the mayor's office.

  • The wind farm will help New York City reach its climate goals of 100 percent clean electricity by 2040.

What they're saying: "This site will be the launch of a whole new industry for New York City that will support 13,000 local jobs over time, generate $1.3 billion in average annual investment citywide, and significantly reduce our carbon footprint so that we can meet our climate goals of 100 percent clean electricity by 2040," Adams said in a statement.

  • "This is a transformative moment for New York City and our clean energy future — a future of sustainable power, good-paying jobs, and climate justice," he added.

The big picture: The New York City Economic Development Corporation is partnering with wind-developer Equinor for the project, which will see the port upgraded and the terminal built out as an operations and maintenance base.

  • "The port will serve as a hub to support the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind offshore wind farms," which will be located in the Atlantic Ocean, near Long Island, the city's statement notes.

By the numbers: Both New York State and NYC have goals to obtain 70% of their electricity from renewables by 2030.

  • The city expects these initiatives to remove more than 34 million tons of CO2 from the environment — the equivalent of removing nearly 500,000 cars from roadways over a 15-year period.
  • It has committed $191 million to offshore wind projects, according to the statement.

