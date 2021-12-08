Allergan to pay New York $200 million in opioid settlement

Drug company Allergan reached a $200 million settlement with the state of New York for its role in the opioid crisis, State Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: The settlement comes more than two years after James filed the lawsuit. It bars the company from selling opioids in New York.

Earlier this year, Johnson & Johnson reached a $230 million settlement with the state, agreeing to halt the manufacturing and sale of such drugs in New York.

As part of the agreement, the company will also have to make information about opioids and opioid products "more accessible to the public," per the release.

What they're saying: "For more than two decades, opioids have wreaked havoc on New Yorkers and Americans across the nation — causing pain, addiction, and death," James said in a statement.