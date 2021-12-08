Sign up for our daily briefing

Allergan to pay New York $200 million in opioid settlement

Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Drug company Allergan reached a $200 million settlement with the state of New York for its role in the opioid crisis, State Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: The settlement comes more than two years after James filed the lawsuit. It bars the company from selling opioids in New York.

  • Earlier this year, Johnson & Johnson reached a $230 million settlement with the state, agreeing to halt the manufacturing and sale of such drugs in New York.
  • As part of the agreement, the company will also have to make information about opioids and opioid products "more accessible to the public," per the release.

What they're saying: "For more than two decades, opioids have wreaked havoc on New Yorkers and Americans across the nation — causing pain, addiction, and death," James said in a statement.

  • "Our ongoing trial has been about the role companies like Allergan and its predecessors played in helping grow this epidemic, profiting while Americans suffered," she added.
  • "While no amount of money will ever make up for the thousands who lost their lives or became addicted to opioids across our state, these funds will be used to prevent future devastation.”

Noah Garfinkel
Dec 7, 2021 - Health

"Pharma Bro" company Vyera Pharmaceuticals settles with FTC

Former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli and lead defense attorney Benjamin Brafman speak to the press in 2017. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Federal Trade Commission announced on Tuesday a settlement agreement with Vyera Pharmaceuticals that will require the company to pay victims of its drug-pricing inflation scheme.

The big picture: The FTC and seven states accused Vyera along with former CEO and "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli of violating antitrust law when he raised the price of Daraprim by 4,000%.

Emma Hurt
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump-backed Perdue says he wouldn’t have certified Georgia 2020 results

Perdue at a December 2020 campaign event in Columbus, Ga. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue wouldn’t have signed the certification of the state’s 2020 election results if he had been governor at the time, the former Senate Republican told Axios.

  • “Not with the information that was available at the time and not with the information that has come out now. They had plenty of time to investigate this. And I wouldn’t have signed it until those things had been investigated and that’s all we were asking for," he said.

Why it matters: There has been no evidence widespread fraud took place in Georgia's elections last year and the November results were counted three times, once by hand.

Yacob Reyes
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Beijing Olympics: These countries have announced diplomatic boycotts

Photo: Zhang Qiang/VCG via Getty Images

Several countries, including Canada and Australia, have announced they will join the U.S. in a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to protest human rights abuses committed by China's government.

Driving the news: Leaders have faced pressure from human rights groups and others to boycott the Games, pointing to the ongoing genocide of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China's Xinjiang region and other abuses.

