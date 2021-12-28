Sign up for our daily briefing

Charted: Champagne sales pop ahead of New Year's Eve

Axios
Data: Drizly. Chart: Aïda Amer and Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Champagne sales are about to pop as revelers get ready to toast the new year, according to new data from Drizly.

By the numbers: The alcohol delivery startup said that 17% of all wine delivered in December is champagne, citing monthly sales data in the U.S. between 2019 and 2021.

Go deeper

Yacob Reyes
Dec 26, 2021 - Economy & Business

Holiday sales up 10.7% from pre-pandemic season

People wait in line to do last-minute holiday shopping in New York City on Dec. 24. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Holiday sales rose by 10.7% compared to the pre-pandemic 2019 holiday period, the fastest increase in 17 years, according to the Associated Press.

Why it matters: U.S. retail sales had initially struggled against the backdrop of rising prices, supply chain issues and labor shortages, as businesses emerged from the economic damage incurred at the height of the pandemic.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
9 mins ago - World

Biden may face a North Korea crisis within months

Kim Jong-un with his finger near the button (at a demolition site in Pyongyang). Photo: API/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

It may not be long before President Biden has to grapple with a North Korea crisis.

The big picture: Dictator Kim Jong-un has remained relatively quiet during Biden's presidency so far, keeping his threats and missile testing well below the “fire and fury” levels of the early Trump administration. But a quieter North Korea is not necessarily a less dangerous one.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
20 mins ago - Economy & Business

The end of an era in lending

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Banks and regulators around the world have managed to replace the plumbing of the entire financial system, even as almost nobody has noticed.

Driving the news: As of Monday, Libor — the interest rate that once underpinned some $300 trillion in financial contracts from derivatives to corporate credit lines — will effectively be dead.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow