New Orleans implements indoor vaccine mandate for kids 5 and up

Photo: Marco Cantile/LightRocket via Getty Images
New Orleans announced this week an expanded vaccine mandate that requires children 5 and up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for indoor settings or have a negative test.
Why it matters: The decision comes along with a New Orleans public school system vaccine requirement for students 5 and up, the first of its kind in the United States, NOLA reports.
The big picture: New Orleans residents will be required to show proof of vaccination for at least one dose starting Jan. 3, and four weeks before Mardi Gras begins on March 1, the city will require two doses of the vaccine.
- The New Orleans public school system vaccine requirement will go into effect on Feb. 1.
- Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) announced earlier this week that the COVID-19 vaccine would be added to Louisiana's list of required immunizations for students, effective at the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
- New Orleans follows other cities such as Philadelphia and New York City, which have already implemented vaccine mandates for children 5 and up.
- In November, the CDC endorsed a two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for kids between the ages of 5 and 11.
