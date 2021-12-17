Sign up for our daily briefing

New Orleans implements indoor vaccine mandate for kids 5 and up

Photo: Marco Cantile/LightRocket via Getty Images

New Orleans announced this week an expanded vaccine mandate that requires children 5 and up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for indoor settings or have a negative test.

Why it matters: The decision comes along with a New Orleans public school system vaccine requirement for students 5 and up, the first of its kind in the United States, NOLA reports.

The big picture: New Orleans residents will be required to show proof of vaccination for at least one dose starting Jan. 3, and four weeks before Mardi Gras begins on March 1, the city will require two doses of the vaccine.

  • The New Orleans public school system vaccine requirement will go into effect on Feb. 1.
  • Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) announced earlier this week that the COVID-19 vaccine would be added to Louisiana's list of required immunizations for students, effective at the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
  • New Orleans follows other cities such as Philadelphia and New York City, which have already implemented vaccine mandates for children 5 and up.
  • In November, the CDC endorsed a two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for kids between the ages of 5 and 11.

Go deeper: The next question for kids vaccines? School mandates

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
7 hours ago - Health

Study: J&J vaccine provides little or no protection against Omicron

A patient receives the Sputnik Light vaccine during a home vaccination visit in Kazan, Russia. Photo: Yegor Aleyev\TASS via Getty Images

COVID-19 vaccines produced by Johnson & Johnson and China's Sinopharm, as well as the Russian-made Sputnik V, were found to provide little or no protection against the newly emerging Omicron variant, according to a study out this week.

Driving the news: The study, which was published as a preprint and isn't yet peer-reviewed, found that just three out of 13 people who were fully vaccinated with China's Sinopharm vaccine produced neutralizing antibodies against Omicron.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Eileen Drage O'Reilly
Dec 16, 2021 - Science

How the little-known B and T cells can protect against COVID variants

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The body's long-term immune responses help to defend against emerging coronavirus variants even as antibody immunity is waning in people who are vaccinated or who've had prior COVID-19 infections.

The big picture: Variants are testing the success of the COVID-19 vaccines, as antibody levels typically drop after peaking from infection or vaccination.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens
Updated 10 hours ago - Health

New York City braces for another coronavirus surge

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

New York City — America's original pandemic epicenter — is displaying warning signs of yet another drastic surge of the virus, this time likely driven by the Omicron variant.

Why it matters: Given how quickly the variant appears to spread, New York's experience will likely be replicated around the country. But this time, the city has the benefit of an above-average vaccination rate to help it avoid becoming a worst-case scenario.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

