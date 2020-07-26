7 mins ago - Health

N.M. governor blasts Trump's virus response as "worst abdication" of duty

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) said on ABC's "This Week" that President Trump's coronavirus response is "the worst abdication of a national response I've ever seen in my government career."

Why it matters: Grisham, who is considered a potential running mate for Joe Biden, says she spends most of her days "chasing testing supplies for our state." New Mexico has seen a recent uptick in new coronavirus cases, reporting its single-day record for new cases on Thursday and a near-record 324 new cases on Saturday.

What she's saying: "We are at the mercy of what's going on around the country. No national strategy, no public health investment," Grisham said.

  • "I still spend most of my days chasing testing supplies for our state. It is the worst abdication of a national response and responsibility to protect Americans I've ever seen in my government career."

Axios
Updated 9 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The number of novel coronavirus cases surpassed 16 million globally early Sunday, per Johns Hopkins data.

By the numbers: More than 644,500 people have died from the virus worldwide, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 9.2 million have recovered.

Fadel Allassan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Mnuchin: White House to propose reducing unemployment benefits to 70% of wages

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on "Fox News Sunday" that the White House will propose capping supplemental unemployment insurance in the next stimulus package to replace 70% of individuals' lost wages.

Why it matters: Republicans are opposed to extending the $600-per-week supplemental benefits included in the CARES Act passed in March, arguing that it disincentives Americans to return to work because many people made more money on unemployment than they did in their prior job. Those benefits set to expire on July 31.

Axios
2 hours ago - Health

Top HHS official concedes turnaround time for testing is still too long

Adm. Brett Giroir, the Trump administration's testing coordinator, said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that the average turnaround time for coronavirus test results is 4.27 days and acknowledged that he's "never going to be happy" until that figure is reduced.

Why it matters: Long backlogs make testing less useful — public health officials need to know what their local situation is like now, not what it was like a week ago. Delays are especially problematic if people who are infected continue to go about their lives while they wait for their results.

