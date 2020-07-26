New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) said on ABC's "This Week" that President Trump's coronavirus response is "the worst abdication of a national response I've ever seen in my government career."

Why it matters: Grisham, who is considered a potential running mate for Joe Biden, says she spends most of her days "chasing testing supplies for our state." New Mexico has seen a recent uptick in new coronavirus cases, reporting its single-day record for new cases on Thursday and a near-record 324 new cases on Saturday.

What she's saying: "We are at the mercy of what's going on around the country. No national strategy, no public health investment," Grisham said.