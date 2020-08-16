New Jersey governor defends decision to move to universal mail-in voting

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) defended his decision to send ballots to all active registered voters, telling "Fox News Sunday" that mail-in voting during the state's July primary was "overwhelmingly successful."

Why it matters: President Trump and his campaign have sought to undermine universal mail-in voting, claiming it will lead to a "rigged election" and a delay in results.

The president has repeatedly pointed to a local election in Paterson, N.J., where four men were charged with voter fraud for tampering with mail-in ballots, as evidence of widespread issues with the system.

But Murphy argued that the Paterson case should be viewed as a "positive data point," saying: "People tried to screw with the system and failed. The primary in July — I'm not suggesting you always bat a thousand, you don't do that in in-person elections either. ... Our hope is to expand democracy and we believe this is the right way to do it."

The state of play: New Jersey is now one of four states, plus the District of Columbia, that have moved to universal mail-in voting due to the pandemic.

Five states already proactively mail ballots to registered voters: Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

What he's saying: "We've actually had a pretty deep history with vote by mail and we just had a primary which was a little bit different, only because it was a primary, but we learned a lot from it and we liked what we saw," Murphy said.