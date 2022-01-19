New Jersey on Tuesday became the second state to require Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) history in school curricula.

Why it matters: The move comes after a rise in anti-Asian hate since the pandemic began two years ago, and calls for action from AAPI leaders who say education is necessary to understand the community's diversity and needs.

Details: The legislation signed by Gov. Phil Murphy (D) will ensure that AAPI "contributions, history, and heritage" are included in New Jersey's K-12 learning standards for social studies, per a release from his office.

It will also create an AAPI curriculum requirement and establish the Commission for Asian American Heritage within the Department of Education.

What they're saying: "Though Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders continue to make significant and positive contributions to our state, they remain misunderstood and are often targeted for race-based violence and bigotry," state Sen. Vin Gopal (D), who sponsored the legislation, said in a statement.

With the new laws, "I am confident we will be able to better educate students about Asian American culture and foster greater understanding across the many diverse communities of our state," Gopal added.

Worth noting: One in three AAPI parents say their child has experienced a hate incident in school in the past year, according to a Stop AAPI Hate report published in November.

The big picture: Illinois became the first state to mandate AAPI-inclusive teachings in July.