New Hampshire passes "Jetson law" to allow some flying vehicles

New Hampshire is touting itself as the first state in the country to authorize flying cars, which is a bit of an overstatement.

Why it matters: The bill signed by Gov. Chris Sununu, dubbed "the Jetson law," makes it legal for "roadable aircraft" to drive on the state's roads.

That's not the same as authorizing urban air taxis to fly above those same roadways, something only the Federal Aviation Administration can do, and remains a long way off.

Yes, but: It's still an interesting development on the road to future mobility.

It applies to small planes that can also be driven as cars.

A handful of companies are working on such flexible aircraft, including Terrafugia, Samson Sky and PAL-V.

The law allows pilots to drive these aircraft to and from airports but prohibits landing or taking off on public roads.

Terrafugia and PAL-V both have operations in New Hampshire, and all three companies helped shape the legislation.

How it works: Terrafugia's Transition, for example, seats two and converts from drive mode to flight mode in less than a minute by pushing a button.