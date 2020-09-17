1 hour ago - Technology

Exclusive: New group aims to make patenting, inventing more diverse

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A new coalition will work to change the status quo among U.S. patent holders, who are largely white males, and introduce more diversity in inventing and patenting, according to an announcement shared exclusively with Axios.

Why it matters: The patent diversity gap limits opportunities for the majority of Americans and leaves the U.S. with less innovation serving a narrower population, advocates say.

The big picture: Invent Together, the new campaign launched this week, argues that increasing the number of women, people of color and low-income individuals who patent would "help close wage gaps, increase the GDP and lead to new and different inventions."

What's happening: Invent Together will promote public policy to support more diversity among inventors and aim to research and raise awareness about the lack of diversity in patenting, the group told Axios.

  • Activities will include social media campaigns, congressional briefings and lobbying for policies that support the initiative's goals.
  • Group members are the Institute for Women's Policy Research, AnitaB.org, the Association of American Universities, Qualcomm and other organizations.

What they're saying: "People are more focused on issues of diversity because of coronavirus, and its impact has laid bare some of the existing problems we face as a country related to race and gender," Holly Fechner, a partner at Covington & Burling and executive director of the coalition, told Axios.

  • "We've focused our attention on so many important issues like education and health care, but not nearly enough attention has been placed on diversity and inclusion in the innovation economy."

By the numbers:

  • A July 2020 study from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office concluded that while the rate of women inventors and patenting has grown slightly since 2016, only 22% of U.S. patents list a woman as an inventor.
  • African American and Hispanic college graduates in the U.S. have half as many patents as white college graduates, and higher-income Americans are likelier to patent inventions than those in lower-income brackets.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the USPTO kicked off its own new effort, the National Council for Expanding American Innovation, with a goal of understanding the diversity gap in American patenting and innovation.

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
22 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The case for energy tech investment

Reproduced from Columbia's Center on Global Energy Policy; Note: The budget for FY21 is not yet finalized. Budgets for FY22-FY26 are the author's proposed funding; Chart: Axios Visuals 

A pair of new reports argue for greatly expanding American research and development into climate-friendly energy tech at a time when the political terrain for big spending increases could soon become more fertile.

Why it matters: Joe Biden is vowing a major investment push if elected and the report could influence the scope and specifics of those research, development and demonstration plans.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenFadel Allassan
47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Barack Obama to release first volume of memoirs after election

Former President Obama's memoir will be published in two volumes — with a 768-page Volume 1, "A Promised Land," out Nov. 17 in 25 languages, publisher Penguin Random House announced Thursday.

What we're hearing: The long wait for the book has been a running joke with former Obama aides, but they tell Axios it's worth the wait.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sam Baker
2 hours ago - Health

The risks of moving too fast on a coronavirus vaccine

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The scientific race for a coronavirus vaccine is moving at record-shattering speed. Making the most of that work — translating a successful clinical product into real-world progress — will require some patience.

Why it matters: If we get a vaccine relatively soon, the next big challenge will be balancing the need to get it into people's hands with the need to keep working on other solutions that might prove more effective.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow