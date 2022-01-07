Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

New grassroots GOP shuns corporate America

Lachlan Markay

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

After Jan. 6, 2021, corporate PACs began cutting off Republican lawmakers who voted against certifying Joe Biden's victory — but it doesn't appear to have done much to alter the lawmakers' behavior.

The big picture: For all the attention on boardrooms and congressional offices, the GOP's drift away from corporate America over the past year is largely a grassroots phenomenon — driven less by executives or members of Congress than the people to whom both camps must answer.

What we're watching: Republican voters and grassroots donors are increasingly hostile to major segments of corporate America.

  • Large drug companies are in the crosshairs of conservative vaccine skeptics. Tech giants are labeled as "woke" or politically correct censors. Issues like trade and immigration pit conservatives against Washington's business lobby.
  • Meanwhile, companies that cut off GOP election objectors — and, more broadly, have engaged on hot-button political and social issues — are responding largely to pressure from their own employees.
  • While Jan. 6 was a watershed moment, some companies also had to navigate issues such as a new Georgia voting law that drew corporate boycott calls.

Be smart: Even if large companies and the members of Congress to whom they once donated wanted to reconcile, they're facing internal pressures from constituencies on opposite sides of a larger American cultural divide.

  • For Republicans, it's a political base disproportionately comprised of retirees, non-college graduates and rural voters.
  • America's white-collar workforce is moving in the opposite direction, with increasing numbers of young college graduates who want to see their employers politically engaged.

By the numbers: Overall fundraising from corporate PACs last year declined significantly from 2019.

  • Republicans nonetheless learned they could easily close any fundraising shortfall by catering to and engaging with grassroots donors.
  • "Once my supporters learned that liberal corporations blacklisted me because I refused to cave to their demands on January 6th, they were happy to make up the difference," Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), chairman of the Republican Study Committee, wrote in a March memo.
  • "I regained every penny of the $241,000 I lost in corporate money through individual donations."

Those financial incentives — and the ever-present need to maintain support among one's base — have pushed Republicans to be more attuned to a core of political support increasingly hostile to large segments of corporate America.

  • From 2019 to 2021, the share of Republicans who said big business has a positive impact on the country plummeted from 54% to 30%, according to Pew.

As Republican officials cater to their base, corporate executives are, in general, facing pressure from a workforce that's increasingly younger, more highly educated and more attuned to high-profile political, social and cultural issues.

  • By a more than 2-to-1 ratio, American white-collar workers say they want their employers to publicly engage on political and social issues, according to a recent Accountable.US survey.
  • Nearly 7-in-10 government relations executives and corporate PAC managers recently surveyed by the Conference Board said employee pressure contributed to public policy challenges last year.

Linh Ta, author of Des Moines
Jan 5, 2022 - Axios Des Moines

Iowa Legislature: What to expect in the 2022 session

Gov. Kim Reynolds attends a pre-session press conference on Jan. 4, 2022. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

Gov. Kim Reynolds and key Iowa lawmakers shared their legislative priorities during a news conference Tuesday — giving a preview of what to expect this session.

  • The Republican trifecta continues as conservative lawmakers have heavy sway in what bills are prioritized and passed.

Below are some of the major issues this year and where state lawmakers stand:

Shawna Chen
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

By the numbers: Jan. 6 one year later

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Samuel Corum via Getty Images

America's democratic institutions were rattled on Jan. 6, 2021, after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

Why it matters: The insurrection had a lasting impact on the country and Congress. Here's a look at 10 numbers that show where things are a year out from that violent day.

Margaret TalevDavid Nather
Jan 5, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Exclusive poll: Americans fear a Jan. 6 repeat

Expand chart
Data: Axios/Momentive polls; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

A majority of Americans expect a repeat in the next few years of something like the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — and just half say they now have faith in American democracy, according to a new Axios-Momentive poll.

The big picture: The survey shows that fewer than six in 10 Americans say President Biden legitimately won the 2020 election — a share that hasn't changed since our poll last year, published hours before the Jan. 6 insurrection.

