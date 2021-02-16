Sign up for our daily briefing

The European Space Agency is looking for new astronauts

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

Photo: NASA

The European Space Agency is on the hunt for a new, more diverse group of astronauts.

The big picture: This is the first time ESA has put out the call for more astronauts since 2008.

What's happening: Applications open March 31, and there are a few basic requirements for people hoping to make it as an ESA astronaut.

  • Applicants must be citizens of a state associated with ESA and have a master's degree in a STEM field or have an experimental test pilot degree or test engineer, according to the space agency.
  • "Candidates must have at least three years of relevant professional experience after graduation and be fluent in English," ESA said in a statement. "Good knowledge of another foreign language and any other additional language is a plus."
  • Take a look at this link for more information once applications open.

The intrigue: ESA is also looking for candidates for its new parastronaut feasibility project, which will focus on finding people who have physical disabilities who could fly to space as astronauts.

  • For now, the program is only open to people with certain physical disabilities, including lower limb deficiency either congenital or though amputation, people with leg length differences and those of short stature, 50 inches or below.
  • "It is our hope to push the envelope on the topic of disability at work, and inspire people with special needs to apply to other jobs at ESA and in the space sector," ESA said in a statement.

Shawna Chen
3 mins ago - Health

Fauci: Timeline for widespread COVID-19 vaccine availability slightly delayed

Photo: Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Most Americans will be able to get their coronavirus vaccines between the middle of May and early June, President Biden's chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci told CNN on Tuesday.

Why it matters: That timeframe is slightly delayed from Fauci's previous projection of late March to early April, and comes after Johnson & Johnson failed to meet its promised supply timetable due to lags in production.

Kadia Goba
38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

David Perdue says he's "considering" another Senate run in 2022

David Perdue. Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) announced on Twitter Tuesday that he's "considering" a 2022 bid to reclaim a different Senate seat after losing Georgia's runoff election to Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Democrat.

Why it matters: The 2022 election will play a key role in determining which party controls the Senate after Republicans lost two Georgia seats to Democrats last month.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Record-setting cold snap turns deadly

Transmission towers support power lines above the frozen over Clear Fork of the Trinity River after a snow storm on February 16, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

More than 5 million people remained without power on Tuesday as a series of deadly winter storms brought snow to Houston and historically low temperatures across the plains states.

The latest: At least 14 people are reported dead, per the Washington Post, and snow, sleet and freezing rain pounded the Northeast, leaving icy damage in its wake. Temperatures throughout the middle portion of the U.S. fell to century-lows.

