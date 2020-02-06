Meet the new Axios website

To celebrate Axios’ third birthday, we’ve rolled out a new and improved Axios.com that features a bold, user-friendly design and is built entirely using AMP to truly put the “fast” in “smarter, faster!”

Why it matters: Our new site is focused on speed and efficiency, with a design that reiterates our dedication to our signature clean visual aesthetic and Smart Brevity™.

The big picture: We used AMP — an open source framework developed by Google — on our whole site to enable everyone to read the content they are interested in as fast as possible.

Our site is lightning fast. We improved our Lighthouse Speed Index by ~2x and our Time to Interactive score by 3x.

Our content is better integrated with Google, Bing and other News aggregators that support AMP, helping readers discover Axios content that's relevant to their queries and interests.

Ads on Axios.com now fit neatly into a fast website, enabling users to read the content they want without having to wait for slower ads to load.

Between the lines: To deliver these improvements on our site, we leveraged several other technologies:

Next.js 9.1 and its built-in AMP integration: Next has been a powerful way for us to put our React expertise to use and build a new site that’s flexible for the future.

Typescript: We built everything with Typescript, which helps us make changes (like refactoring, for example) safely and efficiently.

GraphQL: We're using GraphQL with the Apollo framework to give us a consistent graph for all our data. This saves us time when we need to reuse or remix various parts of our backend APIs to deliver new capabilities quickly.

Cloudflare Edge Workers: We're leveraging Edge Worker technology to manage the gradual rollout, perform A/B testing, and perform ESI-style page-stitching so that you can have the fastest possible site, served directly from the cache closest to you.

The bottom line: We’ve worked hard to ensure that no matter how you interact with our website, we serve you an experience that’s fast, usable, beautiful and accessible by everyone.

