Meet the new Axios website

To celebrate Axios’ third birthday, we’ve rolled out a new and improved Axios.com that features a bold, user-friendly design and is built entirely using AMP to truly put the “fast” in “smarter, faster!”

Why it matters: Our new site is focused on speed and efficiency, with a design that reiterates our dedication to our signature clean visual aesthetic and Smart Brevity™.

The big picture: We used AMP — an open source framework developed by Google — on our whole site to enable everyone to read the content they are interested in as fast as possible.

  • Our site is lightning fast. We improved our Lighthouse Speed Index by ~2x and our Time to Interactive score by 3x.
  • Our content is better integrated with Google, Bing and other News aggregators that support AMP, helping readers discover Axios content that’s relevant to their queries and interests.
  • Ads on Axios.com now fit neatly into a fast website, enabling users to read the content they want without having to wait for slower ads to load.

Between the lines: To deliver these improvements on our site, we leveraged several other technologies:

  • Next.js 9.1 and its built-in AMP integration: Next has been a powerful way for us to put our React expertise to use and build a new site that’s flexible for the future.
  • Typescript: We built everything with Typescript, which helps us make changes (like refactoring, for example) safely and efficiently.
  • GraphQL: We’re using GraphQL with the Apollo framework to give us a consistent graph for all our data. This saves us time when we need to reuse or remix various parts of our backend APIs to deliver new capabilities quickly.
  • Cloudflare Edge Workers: We’re leveraging Edge Worker technology to manage the gradual rollout, perform A/B testing, and perform ESI-style page-stitching so that you can have the fastest possible site, served directly from the cache closest to you.

The bottom line: We’ve worked hard to ensure that no matter how you interact with our website, we serve you an experience that’s fast, usable, beautiful and accessible by everyone.

  • If you’d like to work with us, please check out our Careers Page—we’re always looking for people who have a passion for great communication.

