Nevada governor rescinds indoor mask mandate

Jacob Knutson

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaking in Dry Lake Valley, Nevada, in June 2021. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) on Thursday rescinded the state's mask mandate in public places, including schools, effective immediately.

Why it matters: Nevada now joins several other Democrat-controlled states that have also ended their mask requirements and other restrictions meant to lower the spread of COVID-19 this week.

  • Nevada's mask mandate will still be in place in health care facilities, on public and school buses and in airports, which are regulated by the federal government.
  • Sisolak, who cited a "rapid" decline in cases and falling hospitalizations, said school districts and businesses can now set their own masking policies and encouraged organizations to put such policies in place.

By the numbers: Sisolak said the state is currently averaging 1,280 cases per day, well below the number of cases it was reporting when case number peaked in mid-January because of the Omicron variant of the virus.

  • He added that around 800 people were hospitalized because of the virus in Nevada on Wednesday.

What they're saying: "We are at this point now because as Nevadans we always look out for one another — that’s our Battle Born spirit and that’s the Nevada way," Sisolak said in announcing the end of the mask mandate.

The big picture: Sisolak, who is up for re-election in the swing state this year, has faced pressure from business leaders and organizations to loosen the state's mask mandate, AP reports.

  • Though Biden administration officials have said that pandemic restrictions could end "soon," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommend wearing a mask indoors in communities with high levels of transmissibility.

Go deeper: Blue states move to drop mask mandates

Marina E. Franco (Noticias Telemundo for Axios)
1 hour ago - World

Sesame Street gets its first-ever Latino executive producer

Big Bird and his Mexican cousin, Abelardo Montoya. Photo: Janet Kim for Sesame Workshop

Sesame Street's decades-long presence on both sides of the border has come full circle with a Mexican American executive producer at the helm for its new season.

Why it matters: Sal Perez is the first Latino to serve in that role, although people of color have had a huge influence for years. The show is in production for its 53rd season.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Emily PeckSophia Cai
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Congress passes landmark #MeToo bill

Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks with former Fox News journalist Gretchen Carlson last July, before a news conference to announce a bill seeking to end forced arbitration for sexual harassment claims. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

With rare bipartisan support, the Senate passed landmark workplace legislation on Thursday that forbids companies from forcing sexual harassment and assault claims into arbitration.

Why it matters: The secretive dispute resolution process keeps litigation out of the public eye and is widely considered to favor employers over workers. The bill is the first major piece of legislation to come out of the upheaval of the #MeToo era. It now heads to President Biden for his signature.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Vaccine mandate protesters block main border crossing in Manitoba

Farmers block a highway in protest of vaccine mandates near Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, on Feb. 10. Photo: Geoff Robins/AFP via Getty Images

People protesting vaccine mandates in Canada blocked the main U.S.-Canada border crossing in Manitoba on Thursday with a number of vehicles and farm equipment, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in the province said.

Why it matters: Three ports of entry between the two countries have now been either temporarily closed or delayed by several hours over the protests, and auto factories that rely on those crossings have begun halting production.

Go deeper (1 min. read)