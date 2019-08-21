Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Stories

Networking app for immigrants raises $12 million in Series A funding

A gold version of the statue of liberty.
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Homeis, a New York-based social networking app for immigrants, raised $12 million in Series A funding co-led by Canaan Partners and Spark Capital.

Why it matters: Heated political rhetoric on immigration tends to overlook the day-to-day needs of newcomers to a community, particularly when there are language and cultural barriers, and existing social networks haven't directly addressed this ready-made target market. At the same time, vulnerable populations are likely to have elevated data privacy fears.

Homeis co-founder Ran Harnevo, who sold his prior company, 5Min, to AOL, will join Axios on Wednesday's Pro Rata podcast.

The bottom line: "It's a place for people born in foreign communities to find each other in their new home city for tips, dates, jobs and more. For example, Israelis living in New York City can find recommendations on locating authentic Israeli cuisine or babysitters and doctors who speak Hebrew nearby." — Sara Ashley O'Brien, CNN

Immigration