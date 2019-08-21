Networking app for immigrants raises $12 million in Series A funding

Homeis, a New York-based social networking app for immigrants, raised $12 million in Series A funding co-led by Canaan Partners and Spark Capital.

Why it matters: Heated political rhetoric on immigration tends to overlook the day-to-day needs of newcomers to a community, particularly when there are language and cultural barriers, and existing social networks haven't directly addressed this ready-made target market. At the same time, vulnerable populations are likely to have elevated data privacy fears.