On Thursday, Netflix laid off staff from Tudum, a fan-centric editorial website it launched in December.

Why it matters: Netflix is in the midst of a crisis of investor confidence following its earnings report of stalled subscriber growth. The streaming service warned it would soon begin to cut back on its spending.

Details: While Netflix wouldn't confirm an exact number with Axios, multiple reports state that the cuts affected "at least" ten staffers.

"Our fan website Tudum is an important priority for the company," a Netflix spokesperson told Axios.

Catch up quick: Tudum launched in December as a way to appeal to superfans of its popular series like "Bridgerton," "Stranger Things" and "Love is Blind."

The streaming giant had previously launched a hiring spree to recruit numerous entertainment journalists.

Between the lines: The staff for Tudum was situated inside Netflix's marketing division, which underwent a leadership transition after former CMO Bozama Saint John departed in March. She was ultimately replaced by Marian Lee.

The cuts were part of broader restructuring in the marketing division, Bloomberg reports.

Tudum's editors were full-time, but its writing staff of about a dozen — many of which were women and people of color — were brought in by a contractor, though they were considered W-2 employees.

What they're saying: At least eight writers, including an editorial manager, tweeted that they were laid off Thursday.