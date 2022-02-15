Netflix confirmed rumors Tuesday that it is partnering with publisher Take-Two Interactive to create a live-action adaptation of BioShock.

Driving the news: This adds to a long list of video game adaptations Netflix has in the pipeline, as it plumbs a category largely ignored by streaming rivals Disney Plus and HBO Max.

Between the lines: The critically acclaimed 2007 game BioShock sent players into a failed Ayn Randian underwater utopia called Rapture, that had since been overrun by a warped group of survivors.

Netflix says it is adapting the “franchise.”

The big picture: Netflix’s zeal for gaming kicked into overdrive in recent years, with a slew of gaming series and the launch of its own line of video games.

Netflix has already hosted adaptations featuring top game series Castlevania, League of Legends and the Witcher.

It also regularly announces deals for new, as-yet-unaired series, including the likes of Assassin’s Creed, Resident Evil, Splinter Cell and more.

