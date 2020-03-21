34 mins ago - Health

Netflix creates $100 million emergency fund for coronavirus support

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Filip Radwanski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Netflix announced on Friday the establishment of a $100 million emergency fund to provide assistance to the creative community, television and film production crews, as the novel coronavirus spreads and wreaks havoc on the global economy.

The state of play: A significant portion of the fund is dedicated to backing Netflix's own production crews around the world. The company has committed to paying its staff and casts for two weeks on already suspended productions.

  • $15 million from the fund will go to third parties and nonprofits providing emergency relief to out-of-work production teams in countries where Netflix has a large presence.
"The Covid-19 crisis is devastating for many industries, including the creative community. Almost all television and film production has now ceased globally - leaving hundreds of thousands of crew and cast without jobs. These include electricians, carpenters, drivers, hair and makeup artists and more, many of whom are paid hourly wages and work on a project-to-project basis."
— Ted Sarandos, Netflix's chief content officer 

Sara Fischer

Netflix introduces top 10 lists for movies and TV shows

Illustration:Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Netflix said Monday that it will begin putting out daily lists of the top 10 movies and top 10 TV shows in each country.

Why it matters: The company says that the lists will help users "easily see what’s in the zeitgeist," but industry onlookers argue that by releasing the lists, Netflix is undermining its almighty algorithm, which is supposed to surface personalized content recommendations for users.

Axios

Netflix and Apple the latest to pull out of SXSW over coronavirus concerns

The 2019 SXSW Conference at Paramount Theatre, Austin, Texas, March 2019. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW

Netflix is the latest big name to withdraw from this month's South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, amid concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus, the streaming giant confirmed to Axios Wednesday night.

Details: Apple told Axios earlier in the evening that it was withdrawing from the event.

Ina Fried

Google asks all North American employees to work from home

Photo: Google

Google issued one of the most sweeping cautionary edicts, recommending on Tuesday that all its employees in North America work from home until at least April 10 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Update: Google on Wednesday extended the request to include employees in Europe, Middle East and Africa.)

Why it matters: The move comes as tech companies hope to limit the spread of the COVID-19 both among their employees and the community at large. Apple, Amazon, Cisco, Facebook, IBM, Microsoft, Twitter and others have also encouraged employees to work from home, albeit in most cases not as broadly as Google.

