Nestlé agreed to sell its U.S. ice cream business for $4 billion to Froneri, a joint venture Nestlé formed in 2016 with private equity firm PAI Partners.

Why it matters: This is America's second-largest ice cream group, but it's been losing market share to leader Unilever. Nestlé's plan is to follow the growth model it successfully used in Europe, under similar circumstances, whereby it merged operations with PAI-owned R&R Group to create Froneri.