Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Neil Young demands Spotify take down music over vaccine misinformation

Ivana Saric

Neil Young in 2019. Photo: Jo Hale/Redferns

Musician Neil Young demanded that Spotify pull his music from its service, accusing the company of spreading vaccine misinformation in a since-deleted letter that was briefly posted to his website Monday night, Rolling Stone first reported.

Why it matters: The letter added to mounting pressure on Spotify to better regulate vaccine COVID-19 vaccine misinformation on its streaming platform.

  • Spotify has landed in hot water before due to anti-vaccination remarks made by Joe Rogan, whose podcast Spotify hosts.
  • Earlier this month, hundreds of scientists and public health professionals posted an open letter to Spotify asking the company to better handle vaccine misinformation on its service, singling out Rogan's show for "promoting baseless conspiracy theories."

The big picture: Young's letter, addressed to his management team and record label and posted on his website, also singled out Rogan in demanding that Spotify take down his music, per Rolling Stone.

  • “I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them," the letter read, Rolling Stone reported.
  • “I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform,” he added.
  • “They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both.”

State of play: The letter had been removed from Young's website by Tuesday morning, per the New York Times.

  • Young's manager, Frank Gironda, confirmed to The Daily Beast that his client had posted the letter on Monday evening, adding, "We’re trying to figure this out right now."
  • “It’s something that’s really important to Neil,” Gironda said. “He’s very upset about this disinformation.”
  • Spotify didn't respond to a request for comment.

Axios
Updated 58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Axios-Ipsos poll: Omicron's big numbersAnother wave of death — FDA limits use of Regeneron and Lilly antibody treatments — Fauci: "Confident" Omicron cases will peak in February.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer begins clinical trial for Omicron-specific vaccine — The shifting definition of fully vaccinated.
  3. Politics: Biden admin withdraws temporary vaccine-or-test mandate for large employers — New York Supreme Court strikes down Gov. Hochul's mask mandate for public areas — Sarah Palin tests positive, delaying defamation trial — Virginia school boards sue Gov. Youngkin for lifting mask mandate.
  4. World: U.K. to lift travel testing requirement for fully vaccinated — Beijing Olympic Committee lowers testing threshold ahead of Games.
  5. Variant tracker
Lucinda Shen
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The Robinhood M&A rumor mill churns

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Robinhood's valuation is now just over $11 billion, a fraction of where it traded in August and below that of its last private round of funding. Cue the M&A mongers.

Why it matters: It's not just Robinhood—falling values of growth-oriented tech stocks have raised speculation that formerly high-flying fintechs could be snapped up by more well-capitalized buyers.

Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Health

Student's death renews calls for schools to stock opioid overdose drug

Photo: Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A Connecticut student's death has renewed calls for schools to stock and administer naloxone, a drug that can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Why it matters: U.S. drug overdose fatalities reached six figures in a 12-month period for the first time in November, and synthetic or natural opioids were the cause of a majority of the overdoses.

