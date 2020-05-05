2 hours ago - World

Top U.K. coronavirus scientist resigns after breaking lockdown rules

10 Downing Street. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

One of the U.K.'s most prominent epidemiologists working on coronavirus response resigned Tuesday after breaking lockdown rules to have a woman visit him at home, the Telegraph first reported.

The big picture: Models by Neil Ferguson, an expert at Imperial College London, warned that 250,000 people could die from the coronavirus in the U.K. unless the government took drastic action to stem the spread. The projections ultimately contributed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to lock down the country after initially ruling against it.

What he's saying: Ferguson told the Telegraph Tuesday that he felt he had undermined his own public calls for social distancing.

  • “I accept I made an error of judgment and took the wrong course of action. I have therefore stepped back from my involvement in SAGE [Strategic Advisory Group of Experts]."
  • “I acted in the belief that I was immune, having tested positive for coronavirus and completely isolated myself for almost two weeks after developing symptoms.
  • “I deeply regret any undermining of the clear messages around the continued need for social distancing to control this devastating epidemic. The government guidance is unequivocal, and is there to protect all of us.”

The good and bad news about working from home during the pandemic

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Although many, many companies pulled off relatively seamless transitions to operating fully remote, workers are discovering unforeseen consequences of the sudden switch.

The big picture: This is not normal teleworking. Typically, employees aren't caring for or schooling kids while on the job — and they're not prohibited from seeing friends, working from a coffee shop or going to the gym.

Coronavirus dashboard

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Noam Galai, Jamie McCarthy, Josep LAGO / AFP, Alfredo Estrella / AFP, and Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto, all via Getty Images

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 3,646,206 — Total deaths: 255,486 — Total recoveries — 1,187,783Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 1,199,238 — Total deaths: 70,646 — Total recoveries — 187,180 — Total tested: 7,285,178Map.
  3. Trump administration: Whistleblower alleges Trump administration ignored pandemic warnings — Pence says the White House is considering disbanding the coronavirus task force.
  4. World: Top U.K. coronavirus scientist resigns after breaking lockdown rules, as country overtakes Italy for highest death toll in Europe.
  5. States: Texas to allow salons and barbershops to reopen this weekNew York reports 1,700 new coronavirus deaths in nursing homes.
  6. Business: Disney's stock up slightly after mixed Q1 earningsAirbnb cuts 25% of its global workforce.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

What to know about contact tracing

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

First it was testing and PPE, then ventilators: The next big coronavirus hurdle for the U.S. is contact tracing.

Why it matters: This is a must-have for reopening while limiting the death toll.

