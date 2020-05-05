Top U.K. coronavirus scientist resigns after breaking lockdown rules

One of the U.K.'s most prominent epidemiologists working on coronavirus response resigned Tuesday after breaking lockdown rules to have a woman visit him at home, the Telegraph first reported.

The big picture: Models by Neil Ferguson, an expert at Imperial College London, warned that 250,000 people could die from the coronavirus in the U.K. unless the government took drastic action to stem the spread. The projections ultimately contributed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to lock down the country after initially ruling against it.

What he's saying: Ferguson told the Telegraph Tuesday that he felt he had undermined his own public calls for social distancing.