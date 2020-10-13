58 mins ago - World

Chinese oligarch's company with ties to George W. Bush's brother plunges in value

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

On Friday, shares of Hong Kong Finance Investment Holding Group Ltd. plummeted, Bloomberg reported. The company is involved in real estate and natural resources.

Why it matters: Neil Bush, the brother of former President George W. Bush, sits on the company's board as deputy chairman. Neil Bush's ties to Chinese-owned companies have drawn public scrutiny and once landed a super PAC supporting his brother Jeb Bush in hot water.

  • Hong Kong Finance Investment stock fell by up to 90% on Friday, until the company requested that trading be suspended. Bloomberg reported that the drop came in advance of an announcement about “a very substantial disposal of the company.”

More intrigue: In August, the company chairman, Hui Chi Ming, was charged with physically assaulting a Hong Kong-based British man in March of this year. Hui was also charged with criminal damage for smashing the British man's cellphone.

The backdrop: Hong Kong Finance Investment Holding Group Ltd. is incorporated in Bermuda, and in April 2020 announced that it had acquired exclusive mining rights for sand mining in the Kikori Delta in Papua New Guinea.

Hui is a colorful figure. He often goes by "Dr. Hui," a reference to the doctoral degree he holds from the Russian Academy of Sciences.

  • Hui has served as the Honorary Consul of Madagascar in Hong Kong, and he's served as an adviser to the prime minister of Madagascar.
  • He is politically active in mainland China and has served for several years as a member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, one of two pseudo-representative bodies that meet annually in Beijing.
  • In 2009, Forbes included Hui on their annual "400 Richest Chinese" list, putting his net worth at $815 million.
  • He even has a planet named after him, according to his profile on the company website — the minor planet No. 5390, "Hui Chi Ming Planet."

In 2014, Hui was embroiled in a scandal in Madagascar, when the country’s National Environment Office said that MSPC, a different company owned by Hui, had caused serious environmental damage and had purchased oil land in violation of code (MSPC disputed the claims).

The Bush connection: As deputy chairman, Neil Bush is paid an annual stipend that has ranged from tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars. In 2019, he was paid approximately $77,000, according to the company's 2019 annual report posted on its website.

  • Hui and Bush did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

What to watch: Perhaps the announcement that Hong Kong Finance Investment Holding Group said it would soon release will shed some light on the stock woes.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
57 mins ago - World

As Taiwan's profile rises, so does risk of conflict with China

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Taiwan's success in fighting the coronavirus, along with high-profile U.S. support in recent months, has raised the nation's profile on the international stage. But Beijing views this new prominence as a serious provocation.

Why it matters: Military conflict between China and Taiwan could embroil not just Asia but also the U.S. and other outside players in a larger conflagration.

Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Highlights from Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings

Barrett is sworn in at her confirmation hearing. Photo: Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images

Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation process began this week, with Tuesday's hearing giving the Senate Judiciary Committee the opportunity to ask President Trump's nominee questions.

  1. Opening statement: Barrett tell Senate that courts "should not try" to make policy.
  2. Elections: Barrett declines to say whether a president can unilaterally delay election or whether she would recuse from 2020 election cases.
  3. Abortion: Barrett says she does not have a judicial "agenda" on abortion, declines to say whether Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided.
  4. Health care: Barrett says she's "not hostile" to the Affordable Care Act, defends past writings.
  5. Analysis: How Barrett would change the way the Supreme Court works.
  6. Strategy: What to expect from Democrats and Republicans at this week's hearings.
Maria Arias
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell says Senate will vote on new PPP funding before election

Sen. McConnell (R-KY) speaks after Senate Republican Policy Luncheon in Washington, DC. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) issued a statement on Tuesday saying that the Senate's "first order of business" when it returns on Oct. 19 will be to vote on "targeted relief for American workers," including new funding for the small business Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Why it matters: House Democrats, Senate Republicans and the Trump administration are still very far apart on key elements of a relief deal, and any push for smaller, more targeted legislation is more of a political maneuver than any thing else.

