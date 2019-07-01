The world now has $13 trillion of negative yielding bonds

Bloomberg, Institute of International Finance; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The amount of bonds with negative yields has grown to more than $13 trillion, data from the Institute of International Finance shows, and unlike in 2016 the amount of debt below zero looks poised to grow.

What's happening: Since European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's latest news conference signaling the central bank is poised to further ease its already negative interest rate policy, bond yields have been dropping below zero across Europe.