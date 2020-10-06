Negative views of China surge around the world

Views of China in many countries have become more negative, with unfavorable views spiking in the past year as survey respondents disapproved of China's coronavirus response, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

Why it matters: Beijing's global propaganda campaign earlier this year to deflect blame for the pandemic seems to have failed.

Details: The survey assessed views in 14 developed countries, including Britain, Sweden, Germany, South Korea and Japan.

78% of respondents said they had little faith in Chinese President Xi Jinping.

61% of respondents said China had handled the coronavirus poorly.

Yes, but: Survey respondents rated the U.S. pandemic response even worse, with 84% saying the U.S. had done a bad job.

The bottom line: Developed countries seem disillusioned with both China and the U.S.