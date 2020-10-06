26 mins ago - World

Negative views of China surge around the world

Data: Pew Research Center; Chart: Axios Visuals

Views of China in many countries have become more negative, with unfavorable views spiking in the past year as survey respondents disapproved of China's coronavirus response, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

Why it matters: Beijing's global propaganda campaign earlier this year to deflect blame for the pandemic seems to have failed.

Details: The survey assessed views in 14 developed countries, including Britain, Sweden, Germany, South Korea and Japan.

  • 78% of respondents said they had little faith in Chinese President Xi Jinping.
  • 61% of respondents said China had handled the coronavirus poorly.
  • Yes, but: Survey respondents rated the U.S. pandemic response even worse, with 84% saying the U.S. had done a bad job.

The bottom line: Developed countries seem disillusioned with both China and the U.S.

David Nather
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Axios-Ipsos poll: Trump's COVID hasn't shaken America's views

Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Note: ±5.1% margin of error; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Some Americans say they're more likely to wear masks or social distance in the aftermath of President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis, but there's no evidence in any big shift in attitudes toward Trump himself, according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Between the lines: The early polling numbers, taken right after the news broke that Trump had tested positive, suggest that the public's attitudes toward Trump are so deeply settled that even the shock of an event like this can't shake them.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
31 mins ago - World

Exclusive: Top German official hushed up report on China’s influence

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A high-ranking German official suppressed a sensitive intelligence report in 2018 on China’s growing influence in Germany out of fear it would damage business ties with China, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Business interests have long shaped Germany’s relationship with China, to the detriment of human rights concerns and even national security. 

Ashley Gold
44 mins ago - Technology

Scoop: House Dems briefing Biden team on tech antitrust report

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

House Judiciary Democrats will brief Joe Biden's team today on their findings from a year-long tech antitrust investigation, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: Democrats and Republicans both agree that big tech giants need to be reeled in, but often disagree on the means to do so. Looping the Biden team in signals House Democrats want the policy recommendations in their report to get plenty of attention in a potential Biden administration.

