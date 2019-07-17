95 Democrats broke rank in a Wednesday House vote on Rep. Al Green's push to impeach President Trump for his recent racist tweets against 4 congresswomen of color.

The big picture: This vote to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump was expected to fail. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has made her anti-impeachment stance clear. House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y) voted to keep Green's impeachment resolution, instead of killing it — because he "supports following proper [procedure] referring the resolution to the Judiciary Committee," CNN's Manu Raju reports.