Ndamukong Suh on the Super Bowl and business beyond football

Tampa Bay defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh will be on the field this Sunday, trying to win his Buccaneers a championship. Off the field, Suh has been quietly building a business empire that has nothing to do with sacks or touchdown dances.

Axios Re:Cap speaks to Suh about the trend of pro athletes forming non-sports careers well before retirement, his thoughts about the big game and his favorite NFL quarterback to hit.

Joann Muller, author of Navigate
44 mins ago - Economy & Business

Airline woes intensify with new COVID-19 variants

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

New restrictions on international border-crossings, combined with faltering COVID-19 immunization efforts, have dashed hopes for a significant rebound in air travel in 2021.

Why it matters: For global aviation, which suffered its worst year in history in 2020, the misery is likely to continue, holding back a broader economic recovery.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Both chambers pass budget resolution, paving the way for Biden's relief plan

The House voted 219-209 on Friday afternoon to approve a budget resolution that will be used to facilitate passage of President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief proposal.

Why it matters: Passing the stimulus package via the budget reconciliation process allows Democrats to sidestep the 60-vote threshold needed in the Senate to approve most major legislation.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Health: How COVID is disrupting the drug supply chain — Coronavirus cases are falling all across the country.
  2. Vaccine: NFL tells Biden all team stadiums ready as vaccine sites — Pentagon to deploy over 1,000 troops to support mass vaccination sites — Tech troubles snarl seniors' attempts to sign up for vaccines.
  3. Politics: Senate votes to advance budget resolution for Biden's relief plan.
  4. Economy: The Trump-COVID jobs legacy.
  5. World: Coronavirus cases are falling around the world.
