Call it whatever you want, but free agency has come to college football.

By the numbers: More than 3,000 football players across all NCAA divisions have entered the transfer portal since Aug. 1. That includes over 1,400 FBS players — an average of 11 per team.

The backdrop: The portal was introduced in 2018 as a way to give student-athletes more freedom of movement. Then a pair of 2021 rule changes turned the offseason into a game of musical chairs.

Immediate eligibility: In April, the NCAA began allowing transfers to play for their new school immediately instead of waiting a year.

NIL changes: The NIL era began in July, giving athletes a reason to seek out programs that would maximize their earning potential.

The big picture: The transfer portal used to be a waiver wire for (mostly) backups in search of playing time. Now, even superstars are taking advantage, using it to explore their options and find the perfect fit.

QB Caleb Williams, a freshman phenom at Oklahoma, is one of many Sooners starters to enter the portal after Lincoln Riley's exit.

QB Dillon Gabriel, a three-year starter at UCF, is headed to Oklahoma less than three weeks after committing to UCLA (commitments from the portal are not binding).

The bottom line: Four years ago, players needed their coach's permission just to contact another school. Now, future NFL stars are getting an early glimpse of free agency — minus the contracts and rules.

