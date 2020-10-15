18 mins ago - Sports

NCAA close to approving name, image and likeness compensation proposal for student athletes

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The NCAA is one step closer to allowing student athletes to earn compensation for their name, image and likeness, with a new proposal expected to be approved in January.

Details: Once approved, the bylaw would be implemented ahead of the 2021-22 school year.

  • Four ways to earn: Student athletes would be able to conduct private lessons or camps, endorse products, sell autographs and crowdfund for things like charities and family emergencies.
  • Restrictions: School logos must be absent from any of the above and athletes can't endorse products that conflict with existing school sponsorships or NCAA legislation (i.e. banned substances, gambling).
  • Oversight: There will be a third-party platform for disclosure and approval of all NIL activities.

The state of play: Though this proposal will likely pass, certain state and federal laws are also in play that would supersede anything enacted by the NCAA.

  • State: Five states have passed NIL bills, but only Florida's will take effect in 2021.
  • Federal: A few bills have been introduced in Congress, but none as promising as last month's bipartisan effort co-authored by former Ohio State WR Rep/ Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) and Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.).

Between the lines: The NCAA asked Congress for help on this front to avoid the chaos of each state having different rules, but that doesn't mean their legislation will comply with every NCAA request.

  • In fact, the aforementioned bipartisan bill would allow athletes to promote products that conflict with their schools' active endorsements and wouldn't cap their earning potential — two provisions the NCAA disagrees with.

The big picture: Various companies have sprung up in recent years with an eye toward preparing student athletes to monetize their personal brands once NIL took effect.

  • Take INFLCR, a social media management platform founded in 2017 with the belief that NIL was inevitable.
  • They work with over 27,000 student-athletes and recently launched an NIL-specific product aimed at optimizing athletes' social footprint and giving coaches the tools to meet this younger generation where they are — online.
"As a company, we're thrilled about the fact that there's been so much acceleration on this over the past 12 months. We finally see the light at the end of the tunnel."
— Neeta Sreekanth, COO of INFLCR

The bottom line: NIL is like a race car stuck in neutral, with the NCAA, legislators, companies, schools and student athletes all revving their engines ahead of the soon-to-be-waved green flag.

Go deeper

Jeff Tracy
24 hours ago - Sports

The impact of college sports cuts on student athletes

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Over 200 college sports programs have been cut since the pandemic began wreaking havoc on athletic budgets, altering the lives of thousands of student athletes and coaches.

The state of play: The cuts mostly comprise non-revenue sports like tennis, golf, cross country and swimming.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
25 mins ago - Economy & Business

Top CEOs admit racial divide, promise to work for "real change"

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

In a striking new sign of the broader role corporations are shouldering in society, Business Roundtable — the CEOs of America's biggest companies — today announced a raft of initiatives "to advance racial equity and justice."

Why it matters: Big companies are bluntly admitting, and tackling, injustices they so long ignored and perpetuated.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
27 mins ago - Economy & Business

IMF sees turmoil as pandemic rages on

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

The world is in desperate need of cooperation and unity to pull out of the coronavirus pandemic and begin what the IMF has termed the "long, difficult ascent" right as its leaders are increasingly focused on nationalism and decoupling.

Driving the news: The IMF raised its 2020 global growth outlook, largely because of improved expectations for China, but cut its longer-term forecast, citing slower growth. Policymakers expressed worries about a number of "setbacks" that could hobble its diminished forecast with potentially significant "scarring" in the long term.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!