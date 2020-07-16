57 mins ago - Sports

NCAA warns fall sports at risk: Coronavirus data points in "wrong direction"

Photo: Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The NCAA announced new guidelines on Thursday for colleges to follow as they navigate the return of fall sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The directions are designed to help schools respond to and protect athletes from possible community spread of COVID-19. Some universities have abruptly cut sports teams and reevaluated programs because of the economic fallout from the outbreak.

What they're saying: "When we made the extremely difficult decision to cancel last spring’s championships it was because there was simply no way to conduct them safely," NCAA President Mark Emmert said in Thursday's statement.

  • "Today, sadly, the data point in the wrong direction. If there is to be college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic."

Details: The guidelines call for daily self-health checks, the use of face masks and social distancing when possible, testing strategies for all athletic activities, and testing and results within 72 hours of high contact risk sports.

Sara Fischer
5 mins ago - Economy & Business

Netflix shocks Wall Street with earnings miss, weak 3rd quarter guidance

Illustration:Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Netflix's stock was down more than 12% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the entertainment giant said it missed analyst expectations on earnings-per-share and added fewer subscribers than expected during the second quarter.

Why it matters: Netflix was supposed to be a safe bet for investors this quarter. Third-party measurement companies like Nielsen and Parrot Analytics suggested throughout the quarter that the entertainment giant was pulling ahead of competitors in the U.S. in terms of consumer engagement during the pandemic.

Axios
9 mins ago - Podcasts

Inside the NBA bubble

In two weeks from Thursday, the National Basketball Association is scheduled to resume the season that it abruptly suspended in March. All sorts of other businesses are watching closely — because if the NBA can't control infections inside of its Disney World bubble, then it increases concerns for everyone outside the bubble.

Axios Re:Cap digs in with The Washington Post's Ben Golliver, one of 10 NBA beat reporters currently on the inside.

Eileen Drage O'Reilly
34 mins ago - Health

The risk of loneliness and trauma from COVID-19

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus that's packing people in hospitals as they grapple with sometimes life-threatening complications is leading to another problem for some survivors: mental health issues.

What's happening: Many hospitals require adult patients to enter without family. Their stress, loneliness and fear, sometimes magnified by invasive treatment procedures, place them at a high risk for disorders such as PTSD, some medical experts say.

