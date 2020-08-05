The NCAA's Division II and Division III fall championships have been canceled due to financial and logistical complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN reports.

The state of play: The decision to call off the fall championships comes after the NCAA board of governors told each division to decide for themselves whether they planned to move forward with the competitions. The cancellations impact football, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's cross country, field hockey, women's volleyball and men's water polo.