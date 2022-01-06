The National Collegiate Athletic Association updated its COVID-19 guidelines for the winter athletic season, revising the definition of "fully vaccinated" and outlining new testing and quarantine requirements, the organization announced Thursday.

Driving the news: The changes reflect new guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week.

The latest CDC guidelines have been subject to criticism, including from public health experts, according to AP.

Details: The latest NCAA guidelines now say those who test positive, regardless of vaccination status, have to quarantine for just five days unless symptoms persist.

Masking is required after quarantine for five more days. Athletes may participate in athletic activities without a mask during this period if they receive a negative test.

Testing and quarantine rules are still more stringent for unvaccinated athletes, who are required to test regularly.

Context: The NCAA defined fully vaccinated as having received a booster shot or completed the initial protocol of a vaccine within a certain time period, per the press release.

People who have been infected within the last 90 days will be treated as if fully vaccinated.

What they're saying: "Given how the pandemic continues to evolve, it's important that staff on member campuses continue to work with their local and state health officials on protocols most suitable for their locations," NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline said.