NCAA updates COVID-19 guidance for winter sports

Noah Garfinkel

Miami guard Charlie Moore (3) knocks the ball away from Syracuse center Jesse Edwards at an NCAA basketball game on Wednesday. Photo: Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The National Collegiate Athletic Association updated its COVID-19 guidelines for the winter athletic season, revising the definition of "fully vaccinated" and outlining new testing and quarantine requirements, the organization announced Thursday.

Driving the news: The changes reflect new guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week.

  • The latest CDC guidelines have been subject to criticism, including from public health experts, according to AP.

Details: The latest NCAA guidelines now say those who test positive, regardless of vaccination status, have to quarantine for just five days unless symptoms persist.

  • Masking is required after quarantine for five more days. Athletes may participate in athletic activities without a mask during this period if they receive a negative test.
  • Testing and quarantine rules are still more stringent for unvaccinated athletes, who are required to test regularly.

Context: The NCAA defined fully vaccinated as having received a booster shot or completed the initial protocol of a vaccine within a certain time period, per the press release.

  • People who have been infected within the last 90 days will be treated as if fully vaccinated.

What they're saying: "Given how the pandemic continues to evolve, it's important that staff on member campuses continue to work with their local and state health officials on protocols most suitable for their locations," NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline said.

Chelsea CirruzzoCuneyt Dil
Jan 3, 2022 - Axios Washington D.C.

D.C. starts 2022 amid COVID-19 surge

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The D.C. region starts the new year dealing with the fallout from the staggering spread of COVID-19.

  • D.C.’s case count has exploded in the past month, shooting up to more than 2,000 cases daily in the last days of 2021 as the highly contagious Omicron variant threatens the region.
Nate Rau
Jan 5, 2022 - Axios Nashville

Nashville back to school during a surge

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

When Nashville public school students return to class on Friday, they'll be navigating a maze of new COVID-19 rules driven by federal guidance and changes to state law.

  • In an email to parents Tuesday, the district said it anticipates this wave of COVID will be "more intense" but will last for a shorter period of time.
Erin Doherty
Updated 20 hours ago - Health

CDC recommends Pfizer boosters for 12- to 17-year-olds

A health care worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager in Long Beach, N.Y., in May. Photo: Johnny Milano/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky on Wednesday approved a CDC advisory committee's vote to recommend booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds.

Driving the news: The vote passed 13-1 earlier on Wednesday and will expand the number of children eligible for boosters as a surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant spreads nationwide.

