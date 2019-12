Why it matters: Shell, who currently serves as head of NBCUniversal’s film and entertainment divisions, takes over as Comcast and NBCUniversal readies the launch of its ad-supported streaming service, Peacock.

What's next: Burke will become chairman once Shell takes his position as CEO in January.

He will leave the company in August after NBCU airs the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Shell will report to Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, who in a statement called Shell the “ideal executive” to take over for Burke.

The big picture: Burke has led NBCU through some of its most transformative moments, including its 2011 takeover by Comcast.

Sources say his exit has been in planning for many months.

