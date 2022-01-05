Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

The NBA teams hit hardest by Omicron

Jeff Tracy
Data: Fansure; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

Two years after Rudy Gobert infamously triggered a sports shutdown, the Jazz are faring better than any other team amid the NBA's Omicron outbreak.

Driving the news: Before Tuesday — when Joe Ingles entered COVID protocols — the Jazz were the only NBA team that hadn't added a player to that list this season.

By the numbers: 291 players have missed a combined 2,043 days in COVID protocols through Tuesday night.

  • Five teams have missed at least 100 player-days: Bulls (144), Nets (125), Celtics (119), Hawks (117) and 76ers (110).
  • Half the league (15 teams) has sent at least 10 players into protocols, while just two have sent five or fewer: Pelicans (five) and Jazz (one).

Between the lines: The Cavaliers, 76ers and Bucks have been hit hardest in terms of value lost, thanks to Darius Garland, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and other stars missing time, per ESPN.

Where it stands: Sunday was the first day since Dec. 18 that fewer than 100 players were in protocols. That's partly because the outbreak appears to have peaked, and partly because isolation periods are now shorter.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. will buy 20 million of Pfizer's COVID pill, doubling previous order — CDC shortens Pfizer booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine — America's health system under pressure from Omicron.
  2. Politics: White House to start delivering at-home COVID tests "later this month" — Judge blocks Pentagon from punishing Navy Seals who refused vaccine.
  3. States: Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  4. Sports: Tennis star Novak Djokovic granted COVID vaccine medical exemption, will play Australian Open.
  5. World: Macron on unvaccinated people: "I really want to piss them off" — China's "zero COVID" challenge is getting tougher — South Africa eases restrictions, says Omicron peak has passed.
  6. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House to start delivering at-home COVID tests "later this month"

White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Biden administration is finalizing contracts to mail millions of at-home COVID-19 rapid tests "later this month," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

Why it matters: President Biden began ramping up testing efforts after receiving widespread criticism for not making at-home tests widely available ahead of the emergence of the Omicron variant, which has driven up infections across the U.S.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
22 hours ago - Health

CDC shortens Pfizer booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday updated its COVID-19 vaccine guidance, recommending that those who received the Pfizer shot get a booster five months after getting their second shot instead of six.

Driving the news: The move comes a day after the Food and Drug Administration expanded vaccine booster eligibility, allowing 12- to 15-year-olds to receive a third shot. The FDA also shortened the amount of time people must wait between receiving a second shot and booster from six to five months.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow