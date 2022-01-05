The NBA teams hit hardest by Omicron

Two years after Rudy Gobert infamously triggered a sports shutdown, the Jazz are faring better than any other team amid the NBA's Omicron outbreak.

Driving the news: Before Tuesday — when Joe Ingles entered COVID protocols — the Jazz were the only NBA team that hadn't added a player to that list this season.

By the numbers: 291 players have missed a combined 2,043 days in COVID protocols through Tuesday night.

Five teams have missed at least 100 player-days: Bulls (144), Nets (125), Celtics (119), Hawks (117) and 76ers (110).

Half the league (15 teams) has sent at least 10 players into protocols, while just two have sent five or fewer: Pelicans (five) and Jazz (one).

Between the lines: The Cavaliers, 76ers and Bucks have been hit hardest in terms of value lost, thanks to Darius Garland, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and other stars missing time, per ESPN.

Where it stands: Sunday was the first day since Dec. 18 that fewer than 100 players were in protocols. That's partly because the outbreak appears to have peaked, and partly because isolation periods are now shorter.