Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

NBA cuts isolation time for some players who test positive for COVID

Noah Garfinkel

Crypto.com Arena. Photo: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA players and coaches who test positive for COVID-19 will now only have to isolate for six days instead of 10, so long as they are asymptomatic and meet other testing requirements, according to a memo seen by Axios.

Why it matters: The update comes as the league sees a surge in players and coaches entering safety protocols due to positive COVID-19 tests, per ESPN, which first reported the new isolation period.

  • At least 120 players and four coaches were in health and safety protocols as of Monday afternoon, ESPN reported.
  • The surge in new cases comes despite 97% of NBA players being vaccinated and at least 65% of eligible players being boosted against COVID-19, according to AP.

The big picture: The teams were informed about the updated protocols, agreed on by the NBA and players' union, in the memo sent on Monday.

  • The NBA said in the memo that the new protocols "reflects analysis of testing data that the league and its infectious disease experts and epidemiologists have gathered throughout the pandemic."
  • The memo also came on the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened its recommended isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days if they're asymptomatic.

Yacob ReyesErin Doherty
Updated 1 hour ago - Health

Over 85 cruise ships under CDC investigation following COVID outbreaks

The Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship. Photo: Gerard Bottino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday said it is actively investigating or observing 86 cruise ships following COVID-19 outbreaks on board.

Why it matters: The Omicron variant has driven up infections across the U.S., upending vacation plans and disrupting travel. The new strain is the latest sign of the pandemic's hold on the cruise line industry.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 19 hours ago - Economy & Business

Omicron surge and storms disrupt air travel for 4th straight day

Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Another 1,000 flights were canceled in the U.S. on Monday due to COVID-19 outbreaks among crews for a fourth straight day, with storms in the Pacific Northwest adding to the chaos, AP reports.

Why it matters: Thousands of customers have been affected by the latest pandemic-driven travel disruptions since Christmas Eve, with airlines including United blaming a "nationwide spike in Omicron cases" in recent days.

Ivana Saric
21 hours ago - Technology

Apple closes New York City stores to shoppers due to COVID surge

Apple Store on Fifth Avenue in New York. Photo: Ron Adar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Apple has closed in-store shopping in a swath of New York City stores due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Why it matters: The highly contagious Omicron variant is driving a surge in COVID cases nationwide, with cities like New York and Washington, D.C., leading the latest wave.

