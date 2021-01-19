Sign up for our daily briefing

The average NBA team is now worth $2.4 billion

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Reproduced from Sportico; Table: Axios Visuals

The value of NBA teams has been rising at such an incredible pace that even the league's least valuable franchise is now worth well over $1 billion.

What's happening: A new report from sports business publication Sportico found that the average NBA team is now worth $2.4 billion.

Details: "Collectively, the fair-market value of the NBA’s 30 teams, including ownership’s stakes in real estate, regional sports networks and additional team-related holdings, is more than $71 billion," Sportico's Peter J. Schwartz writes.

  • "Three franchises—the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers—are each worth more than $5 billion. (For context, each of those teams has a greater fair-market value than any National Football League team except for the Dallas Cowboys, based on Sportico‘s assessment of football team valuations last August.)"

Flashback: In July 2010, the Warriors were purchased for a then-record $450 million.

How it works: Revenues have obviously declined for the NBA with the pandemic limiting in-person attendance at games, but valuations have fallen by just 2% on average, according to Sportico's methodology.

  • That's largely because much of teams' value comes from real estate holdings and investment funds or ancillary businesses such as the Philadelphia 76ers' Sixers Innovation Lab that have jumped in value since April.

What it means: While football and the NFL remain the most popular sport in the U.S., NBA teams are quietly taking over as the financial titans of the sports world.

  • Axios' Kendall Baker noted last year that according to Forbes' estimates, the average NBA team had seen its value rise by 476% since 2010.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The beginning of the beginning for Biden's climate push

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Joe Biden's inauguration and the days right after will bring a rat-tat-tat burst of climate policy moves, but keep this in mind amid the splashy pledges: pushing through most of his agenda will be a long, uncertain slog.

Why it matters: Biden's climate plan is far more expansive than anything contemplated under President Obama. But for all the immediate pledges, it will take years to see how far Biden gets.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Biden's inflation danger

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President-elect Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal has economists and bullish market analysts revising their U.S. growth expectations higher, predicting a reflation of the economy in 2021 and possibly more booming returns for risk assets.

Yes, but: Others are warning that what's expected to be reflation could actually show up as inflation, a much less welcome phenomenon.

Ina Fried, author of Login
4 hours ago - Technology

CES was largely irrelevant this year

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Forced online by the pandemic and overshadowed by the attack on the Capitol, the 2021 edition of CES was mostly an afterthought as media's attention focused elsewhere.

Why it matters: The consumer electronics trade show is the cornerstone event for the Consumer Technology Association and Las Vegas has been the traditional early-January gathering place for the tech industry.

