Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

The NBA's 40-point explosion

Data: Stathead; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

40-point games, once a threshold that signaled a rare offensive explosion, have become commonplace in today's NBA.

Why it matters: With teams shooting more threes and scoring more points than ever this season, the league is on pace for a record 143 40-point games.

By the numbers: Since President Biden's inauguration less than a month ago, there have been 32 different 40-point games. In the last nine days alone, there have been 15.

  • 19 players have exactly one 40-point game this season.
  • Six have done it twice: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid, Zach LaVine, Terry Rozier and Nikola Vučević.
  • Six have done it three times: Bradley Beal, Steph Curry, Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić, Damian Lillard and Trae Young.

The backdrop: This season's 40-point explosion may stem in part from the pandemic (i.e. limited practice time hurting defenses), but this trend began years before anyone knew what COVID-19 was.

  • Between 1976 (merger) and 2017, there was just one season with more than 100 40-point games (2005-06). Now, it's become the norm.
  • Looking back just one decade helps bring the recent boom into even starker focus. From 2010 to 2016, the NBA averaged 49 40-point games per season. Since then, the league has averaged 123.

What to watch ... James Harden's next 40-point game will make him just the fourth player to record 100.

  • All-time leaders: Wilt Chamberlain (271); Michael Jordan (173); Kobe Bryant (122); Harden (99); Elgin Baylor (88); Allen Iverson (79); Oscar Robertson (77); Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (70); Rick Barry (70); George Gervin (68); LeBron James (66); Jerry West (66)
  • Active leaders: Harden (99); James (66); Kevin Durant (56); Russell Westbrook (48); Curry (41); Carmelo Anthony (36); Anthony Davis (35); Lillard (35); Beal (25); Kyrie Irving (19); Kemba Walker (18)

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
25 mins ago - World

Israel sounds alarm after U.S. backs nuclear talks with Iran

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Eric Baradat (AFP), Gali Tibbon (AFP)/Getty Images

The Israeli government has raised concerns about Secretary of State Tony Blinken's announcement on Thursday that the U.S. is willing to open discussions with Iran about returning to the 2015 nuclear deal.

What they're saying: “Israel believes that going back to the old nuclear agreement will pave Iran’s path to a nuclear arsenal. We remain committed to preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Short bets have dropped substantially since GameStop phenomenon

Screenshot via CNBC

Short positions in U.S. equities have declined significantly since "meme stocks" like GameStop exploded higher earlier this year, S&P Global Market Intelligence data show.

By the numbers: At the end of January, the percentage of outstanding shares of S&P 500 companies held by short sellers averaged 3.1%, down from 4.1% a year ago.

Oriana Gonzalez
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

6 Capitol police officers suspended for alleged roles in Jan. 6 riot

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Six Capitol police officers have been suspended without pay and 29 are under investigation for alleged conduct related to the Jan. 6 insurrection by pro-Trump rioters, a spokesperson said Thursday.

The big picture: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said earlier this month that Congress plans to establish a "9/11-type commission" to investigate the siege and report on "the preparedness and response of the United States Capitol Police and other federal, state, and local law enforcement."

